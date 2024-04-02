Tierra Whack Names Busta Rhymes As Her Artistic Inspiration: “He’s Everything”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tierra Whack released her debut album, World Wide Whack, on March 15. An official music video for “Two Night” accompanied the critically acclaimed project.

Whack previously earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Music Video for her 2017 “Mumbo Jumbo” visuals. The Philadelphia-bred artist spoke to Apple Music 1 about Hip-Hop legend Busta Rhymes serving as artistic inspiration.

“I was studying Busta Rhymes videos for so long,” she said. “He’s like one of the best performers. People sleep on Busta, he’s number one. Energy – he can flip a crowd upside down. We just met not too long ago and he’s everything, he’s so sweet.

“I just was trying to give him his praise and he was like, ‘Shut up.’ I was like, ‘All right.’ He just gave me all my flowers and I had to call my mom. I don’t usually call my mom for everything, I do, but just personal. I would’ve just told her the story, but I was like, I got to call my mom, because she is the reason that I’m a Busta stan.”

World Wide Whack follows 2018’s Whack World, 2021’s Rap?, Pop? and an appearance on Beyoncé’s The Lion King: The Gift.

“I think it’s God’s time,” she said about releasing her latest project. “Everything eventually aligns, but you just have to put in the work, stay persistent and always have faith. Never lose that faith, even in the toughest times you just got to be willing to push because it’s all really a test at the end of the day.”

Busta Rhymes built his legendary Hip-Hop legacy as one of the most celebrated visual artists of his generation. The 12x-Grammy nominee elevated music video production with Hype Williams-directed classics such as “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See,” “Dangerous” and “What’s It Gonna Be?!”