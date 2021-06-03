Tiffany Haddish Adopting Kids; Reveals She Gave Up Her Eggs For Money

Tiffany Haddish is close to adopting a child, after giving up her eggs when she was younger, for cash!

Tiffany Haddish has finished her parenting classes to prepare her for adoption.

The 41-year-old actress – who is currently in a relationship with Common – recently revealed she was attending a course to help her learn the fundamentals of parenting before moving forward with the adoption process.

“I’m taking parenting classes now so I can adopt. I’m looking at (ages) five and up, really like seven. I want them to be able to use the restroom on their own and talk. I want them to know that I put in the work and I wanted them,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

And in an update on how it’s going, the “Night School” star – who spent time in foster care as a youngster – has revealed she has finished the classes and is pressing forward with her search for a child aged five and above.

“I’m currently looking, deciding on adopting,” she added. “First of all, especially after this pandemic, there are so many children left without their parents. It’s Foster Care Awareness Month right now, and I think we all should be aware and try to do what we can.

“I really wanted to be a foster parent, but because I’m at a certain level of success, my lawyer suggested it’s probably best to just adopt, and I’m on that process now.”

On her reasons for adopting, she explained: “All I want to do is pour knowledge in … get them ready for the big, bad world. That’s what I want to do.”

Tiffany had admitted it would be a miracle if she gets pregnant and has a biological child, because she has “taken the precautions” to make sure that doesn’t happen.

When asked about the possibility of getting pregnant herself, she said: “Let me tell you, if I get pregnant that is all God tearing down all walls, all barriers. I have definitely taken the precautions to protect me. If that s### happens, I’m going to hire some help, and I’m definitely going to cry a lot.”

And the “Girls Trip” star also isn’t interested in having a surrogate mother carry her baby for her, because she already “gave up a bunch of eggs” for money when she was younger.

“I don’t wanna pay nobody to carry my baby neither, because then I have to go through a process of getting myself injections and all that stuff,” she explained. “I already gave up … here comes something everybody don’t know … when I was 21, I was really hard up with money and I gave up a bunch of eggs.”