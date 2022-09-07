Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears Should Be Thrown In Jail, Says Jane Doe Accuser

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A Jane Doe wants criminal charges brought against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears after suing them for child sexual abuse.

According to multiple reports, the Jane Doe behind the lawsuit asked the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office to “immediately arrest and prosecute” the comedians. The woman and her brother are willing to speak to authorities about their allegations against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears.

“This matter’s breadth and complexity require your jurisdictional powers and resources to tackle and end the stream depravity committed by Haddish and Spears,” Jane Doe wrote in a letter to the District Attorney’s Office. “My brother and I are prepared to speak with investigators and prosecutors from your office and provide you with irrefutable evidence that substantiates our allegations.”

Last week, the 22-year-old woman filed a lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears. She accused them of recruiting a then 14-year-old Jane Doe and her then 7-year-old brother to film sexually suggestive videos.

The accuser said she had to mimic performing oral sex in a skit for Tiffany Haddish. Jane Doe’s lawsuit accused Aries Spears of molesting her brother while filming a sketch called “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes.”

Tiffany Haddish’s lawyer claimed Jane Doe’s mother tried to “assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years.” Aries Spears’ lawyer said he “isn’t going to fall for any shakedown.”

Both comedians faced backlash over the accusations. Tiffany Haddish addressed the allegations in a statement on Monday (September 5).

“I know people have a bunch of questions,” she wrote via social media. “I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now. But clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all — and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can.”