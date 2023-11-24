Tiffany Haddish Arrested For DUI After Allegedly Falling Asleep Drunk

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tiffany Haddish is in the hot seat again and accused of driving under the influence. This time she was allegedly found sleep in her car.

Tiffany Haddish has been arrested for the second time in two years on charges of driving under the influence. According to TMZ, the 43-year-old comedian was pulled over in Beverly Hills on Friday (November 24) morning around 5:45 a.m. PT. Eyewitnesses reported seeing Haddish stopped in the middle of Beverly Drive, seemingly asleep with her car still running.

Law enforcement officers responded to a call about Haddish’s car. When they arrived at the scene, they arrested her on suspicion of DUI.

Just hours before her arrest, Haddish performed at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood, delivering a special Thanksgiving set for the club’s 42nd annual community feast. The venue provided free food for locals.

After the show, Haddish reportedly went out to celebrate and shared Instagram footage of herself dancing on Thanksgiving. In one particular clip, she joked about her desire to attend the Habesha party in Inglewood, seeking to embrace her East African roots. Haddish playfully joked about her previous party experiences and amusingly lamented being denied entry into the club.

Haddish was arrested in Atlanta under similar circumstances in January 2022. Officers responded to a report of someone sleeping behind the wheel and she was promptly arrested. Haddish faces charges of DUI and improper stopping on a roadway, and is expected in court on December 4.