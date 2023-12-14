Tiffany Haddish Charged In Beverly Hills DUI Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Haddish was also detained for suspected DUI in Georgia.

Beverly Hills Police Department authorities arrested Tiffany Haddish around 5:45 am last month. The 44-year-old entertainer heads to court for the DUI case.

On the morning of November 24, local police officers responded to a call about a woman stopped on Beverly Drive while her vehicle continued to run. According to reports, Tiffany Haddish now faces two misdemeanor charges.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office accused Haddish of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with .08% blood alcohol content. The Los Angeles-born comedian will be arraigned on December 22.

Tiffany Haddish also faced a DUI charge in Peachtree City, Georgia last year. In a similar situation to the Beverly Hills case, a 911 caller claimed a driver fell asleep in their vehicle.

Peachtree City law enforcement officers eventually arrested Haddish. She supposedly only remained in police custody for a few hours. The Girls Trip actress later posted a $1,666 bond.

“Yes, I did get charged with a DUI, which stands for dumb unfortunate incidents,” Tiffany Haddish joked while guest hosting a 2022 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Following her 2023 arrest, Haddish vowed, “I’m going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries.”