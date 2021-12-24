Tiffany Haddish Calls Common A “Bee Going From Flower To Flower”

Tiffany Haddish had some unflattering words for a rapper Common, after their recent breakup! Read more!

Tiffany Haddish and Common seemed like one of the sweetest couples to have emerged out of the pandemic.

But now that they have gone their separate ways, the two seem a little sour about the break-up. Or at least … one of them.

Common was the first to speak out and shared on FOX Soul’s#### show, Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored featuring Jason Lee, that he believed that they two were “not feeding the relationship.”

He told the talk show host, “First of all, I want to say, Tiffany, as you know, is for me, like, one of the best people I met in life. One of the best-hearted and most authentic and caring people that I met in life, and that’s what made me love her and be in love with her and want to be in a relationship with her and grow with her.”

“We had a real healthy and loving relationship. It was probably the most mature relationship I’ve been in,” the 49-year-old rapper continued. “The communication, the respect, just all around, man.”

However, after restrictions from the pandemic started to ease up, the two got back to their busy schedules and did not put “as much energy” into their relationship, as they had before.

“I don’t think the love really dispersed. I think it was just like we weren’t feeding the relationship,” he said.

He noted that the dissolve of their relationship was a “mutual thing.”

Haddish, who saw the interview according to Page Six linked up with Lee to tell her side of the story.

“I was disappointed,” She said about the interview. “I was very disappointed. I was like, ‘Oh, OK. ‘Cause that’s not what you told me, but OK.’”

Lee suggested that perhaps Common just isn’t the guy to be in a relationship, listing the trail of celebrity broken hearts that he has left all over the place.

The comedian said, “He might be the type of person that never really settles with somebody. Maybe he’s like, you know, like a bee going from flower to flower to flower.”

“I don’t know. I wish him nothing but joy and happiness, you know. He will always be cool,” she continued.

On the actual break-up, she said she was fine with it but does miss her friend.

“I miss him. I miss him from time to time, but that’s with, I think, any intimate relationship that you might have. You miss them,” she stated. “But I’m fine with it. It’s cool.”

When asked if she would date another famous person, she joked, “I would f–k one.”

There are probably tons of them in her DM right now, wanting to, eh hem, spread

some Christmas cheer.