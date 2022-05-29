Tiffany Haddish Reveals Dolly Parton Has Inspired Her Ultimate Career Goal

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Tiffany Haddish has conquered Hollywood, and now she’s looking to take over the amusement park business!

Tiffany Haddish wants to follow in the footsteps of Dolly Parton by opening her very own amusement park one day.

During an interview with WSJ. Magazine, the “Girls Trip” actress revealed her “big goal” is to create her own adventure park in the future, as she has been very inspired by the success of the country music icon’s family theme park Dollywood in Tennessee.

“Okay, I’ll tell you. My big goal is to open an amusement park. You’re like, ‘Yeah, sure, whatever.’ When I do it, you’re going to be the first one to get a ticket to go, because you don’t believe me,” she said.

“If Dolly Parton can do it, Tiffany Haddish can do it. Every amusement park is attached to a major motion studio. Except for Dollywood, because she has her own studios. When you get enough intellectual property, you can make the rides based off that, i.e. 50 movies.”

In addition to her Hollywood career, Tiffany also recently shared that she is developing new music with the likes of Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne.

She released singles “Too Much” and “Do Our Thing,” which also featured Snoop, in 2020.