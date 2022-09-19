Tiffany Haddish Gets Minor Win Over Photos With Alleged Abuse Victims

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tiffany Haddish and two alleged victims came to an agreement to seal photos in a child sexual abuse lawsuit.

Tiffany Haddish and two accusers agreed to seal photos in their ongoing legal battle over sexual misconduct involving minors.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Tiffany Haddish reached a deal with the alleged victims to prevent the public from seeing the original complaint. The two sides came to an agreement after the case moved from state court to federal court.

Tiffany Haddish’s accusers were concerned about their identities being exposed if the photos were publicly available. The two victims are identified as Jane Doe and John Doe in the lawsuit.

“The full public availability of the Complaint could permit public identification of Plaintiff John Doe and, by association, Plaintiff Jane Doe,” the court documents noted.

Jane Doe, 22, sued Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears over child sexual abuse. Jane Doe and her brother said they were recruited to appear in the comedians’ sexually suggestive videos as kids.

A then 14-year-old Jane Doe was allegedly told to mimic oral sex for a skit. John Doe, who was 7 at the time, claimed he was molested by Aries Spears during the filming of a sketch called “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes.”

Jane Doe and her brother told a judge they were open to a settlement with Tiffany Haddish. The accusers want her to publicly apologize for her role in the videos as part of a potential deal.