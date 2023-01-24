Tiffany Haddish Gets Ripped To Shreds For ‘Girls Trip 2’ Appearance

A woman dismissed her child sexual abuse lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish, but the controversy still looms over her career.
Tracy Oliver, the co-writer of Girls Trip, revealed the main cast is coming back for a sequel in an interview with Variety. The cast includes Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish.
The return of Tiffany Haddish did not sit well with many social media users. Twitter was filled with outrage and jokes about her appearing in Girls Trip 2.
Some fans expressed their disinterest in the sequel due to the comedian’s involvement. Others called for her role to be recast.
A Jane Doe sued Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears in 2022, accusing the two of child molestation and grooming. The lawsuit brought attention to an old sketch titled “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes” starring the two comedians. The skit featured Jane Doe’s younger brother, who was 7 years old at the time.
Tiffany Haddish said she regretted appearing in the video. Jane Doe dropped her lawsuit a few weeks after filing it.
“My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years – and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us,” Jane Doe said. “We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us.”
But many fans weren’t willing to let the actress off the hook.
