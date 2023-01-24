Tiffany Haddish Gets Ripped To Shreds For ‘Girls Trip 2’ Appearance

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Fans haven’t forgotten about a Jane Doe accusing comedian Tiffany Haddish of child sexual abuse in a 2022 lawsuit, which was dismissed.

A woman dismissed her child sexual abuse lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish, but the controversy still looms over her career.

Tracy Oliver, the co-writer of Girls Trip, revealed the main cast is coming back for a sequel in an interview with Variety. The cast includes Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish.

The return of Tiffany Haddish did not sit well with many social media users. Twitter was filled with outrage and jokes about her appearing in Girls Trip 2.

Some fans expressed their disinterest in the sequel due to the comedian’s involvement. Others called for her role to be recast.

A Jane Doe sued Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears in 2022, accusing the two of child molestation and grooming. The lawsuit brought attention to an old sketch titled “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes” starring the two comedians. The skit featured Jane Doe’s younger brother, who was 7 years old at the time.

Tiffany Haddish said she regretted appearing in the video. Jane Doe dropped her lawsuit a few weeks after filing it.

“My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years – and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us,” Jane Doe said. “We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us.”

But many fans weren’t willing to let the actress off the hook.

View some of the reactions to her inclusion in Girls Trip 2 below.

How people gone be waiting for #tiffanyhaddish outside the premier of girls trip 2 pic.twitter.com/J9jlMPPhID — J Philly (@jflawless7st) January 23, 2023

Allowing Tiffany Haddish to be in this movie after everything we learned is absolutely insane, sorry. https://t.co/heI334bWsf — Mrs. Battle-Marston (@esther_dearest) January 23, 2023

People showing up to the studio to force them to recast Tiffany Haddish’s role in Girls Trip 2

pic.twitter.com/TZpzMgIoEL https://t.co/zNj3Ighvwg — I have so many questions? (@english_shamar) January 23, 2023

aye we have all collectivly moved on from #tiffanyhaddish first because 100% was involved in some p### stuff and 100% paid them off and secondly we were even without that about to come to a collective understanding that she wasnt funny. https://t.co/5oYXIj13Xm — Danny Omega (@Dannyfromqueens) January 23, 2023

They really trying to continue girls trip 2 with Tiffany Haddish like we didn't see the nasty video she did with Aries Spears? pic.twitter.com/10FmKtposV — YesHomo (@KennyAlphaOmega) January 23, 2023

Casting Tiffany Haddish again is proof that Hollywood does not give a damn about kids and abuse. https://t.co/zEdBUK2dCH — 👩🏽‍❤️‍💋‍👩🏽Good Good Judy👩🏽‍❤️‍💋‍👩🏽 (@GoodGoodJudy_) January 24, 2023

Soooo y'all want Tiffany haddish cancelled forever??? I mean, she was held accountable for her actions……she apologized….time has passed….when do we move on? — Lana.♐ (@Chvnise) January 23, 2023

Replace Tiffany Haddish with Janelle James!! I refuse to watch this movie after the nastiness Tiffany was involved in….NOPE NO AND HELL NO https://t.co/vVVHlAm2Pp pic.twitter.com/UMyvsLB7Xa — ♉️ alien superstar 👽😈 (@RobynDMarley_) January 23, 2023

they’re still gonna put tiffany haddish in girls trip 2????? pic.twitter.com/lSkwfiGQuT — m (@notauntblazer) January 23, 2023

If that p### #TiffanyHaddish in girls trip 2 after that mess..they can keep it. — I am that Queen🅱️👑🐝🏁 (@SheisBee) January 24, 2023