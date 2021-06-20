Tiffany Haddish Starring In Hip-Hop Dance Dramedy “Throw It Back”

Tiffany Haddish’s career continues to flourish with the announcement of another new movie she is starring in!

Tiffany Haddish and young star Shahadi Wright Joseph are set to star in a new musical dance dramedy called, Throw It Back.

Haddish will be number two to Wright Joseph, a Brooklyn starlet, who has been slaying the game with movies like “Us,” “The Lion King,” and “Them.”

And this will be the first film where Joseph takes the lead.

The story is about a shy high school senior named Wytrell who blows up after a big rap star from Miami comes through and offers the school’s dance team a spot in his new music video.

The journey to get to the top is crazy as she has to push dance-battle-after-dance-battle to gain her spot.

According to Deadline, the soundtrack will have Southern Hip-Hop songs and classic Black college bands playing signature songs.

The Hollywood trade publication also reports that Shadae Lamar Smith, who has made a career as a music video director for Will.i.am, will direct the film.

It will be her directorial debut. It is also her debut as a screenwriter. She wrote the film with Rochée Jeffrey, a 2021 Film Independent Screenwriting Fellow.

Shahadi Wright Joseph was born a star and possibly born for this role. Both of the parents of this Forbes 30 under 30er are dance teachers.

She and her sister, Sundari, have been dancing (African, Hip-Hop, Contemporary, Ballet) since they could walk. Her sister just got accepted into the California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) and will start in Fall 2021.