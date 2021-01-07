Tiffany Haddish In Talks To Star In Other Worldly Comedy Thriller “Landscape With Invisible Hand”

(AllHipHop News)
Tiffany Haddish is in talks to star in an adaptation of M.T. Anderson’s “Landscape With Invisible Hand.”
As per Deadline, the “Girls Trip” actress is in “final negotiations” to join the cast of the surreal comedy, which is being written and helmed by “Bad Education” director Cory Finley for MGM, with Brad Pitt’s Plan B and Megan Ellison’s Annapurna producing.
The plot is as follows: “Landscape with Invisible Hand depicts a near future in which an alien species known as the Vuvv has taken over Earth. After the Vuvv’s labor-saving technology causes Earth’s job market and the global economy to collapse, a teenager and his girlfriend cook up a way to make much-needed money by broadcasting their dating life to the fascinated aliens. Unfortunately, things go badly when, over time, the two teens come to hate each other and can’t break up without bankrupting their families.”
At the time of writing, it’s not known which role Tiffany is being considered for.
Haddish has several movies on the way, including “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” “The Card Counter” and “Here Today.”