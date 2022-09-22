Tiffany Haddish Says She ‘Lost Everything’ After Sexual Abuse Lawsuit 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Tiffany Haddish claims she has “no job” and has “lost everything” despite her accusers withdrawing the molestation lawsuit.

Despite being able to put the recent lawsuit behind her, Tiffany Haddish has not been able to escape the fallout of the allegations.

The comedian was sued, alongside fellow comic Aries Spears, by two siblings who accused them of molesting and grooming them. The brother and sister took part in comedy skits with Haddish and Spears, the focus of the allegations, which both comedians denied.

Earlier this week, as reported by AllHipHop.com, the Jane Doe accuser asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit.

However, according to Tiffany Haddish, the damage from the scandal has already been done. When asked by TMZ if her career could be affected Tiffany Haddish replied, “I lost everything. All my gigs, gone. Everything. Gone.”

The paparazzo continued to question Haddish, asking her if the dismissal of the lawsuit would change anything. “I don’t know, bro. I don’t have no job,” she replied.

In another conversation with TMZ Tiffany Haddish said she was “relieved” now that Jane Doe has withdrawn the lawsuit. When asked about Aries Spears, she said, “I don’t talk to him.”

The Jane Doe filed a notice of dismissal with prejudice – meaning the suit cannot be refiled – and issued a statement about dismissing the lawsuit.

“My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years – and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us,” Jane Doe said. “We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us.”