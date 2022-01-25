Tiffany Haddish Prayed For A Good Man And Got Arrested For DUI Instead

Tiffany Haddish was all jokes concerning her recent DUI arrest. But she has lawyered up! Read more!

Tiffany Haddish made light of her recent driving under the influence (DUI) arrest during a talk show appearance on Monday.

Earlier this month, TMZ reported that the “Girls Trip” actress was arrested and booked for driving under the influence while in Peachtree City, Georgia.

Police officers reportedly responded to reports of a driver who had fallen asleep at the wheel.

During a virtual appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the 42-year-old was asked by the host if she’d like to address the incident and Haddish jokingly referenced her arrest and her split from singer Common in November.

“I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man, a good man,” she joked. “God went ahead and sent me four in a uniform. I was not expecting that at all.”

Haddish said that she has obtained a “really great lawyer” and was currently working through the situation.

“We’re going to work it out. I’ve gotta get my asking of things to God a little better,” she concluded.

The talk show host replied, “Yeah, you’ve got to be a little clearer!”

The comedian was arrested for both DUI and “improper stopping on a roadway.”

The report also claimed that she had smoked marijuana.