Tiffany Haddish Says Common Gives Her Plenty Of Space In Their Relationship

(AllHipHop News)
Tiffany Haddish doesn’t spend every day with her boyfriend Common.
The “Like A Boss” star and the rapper will be spending Christmas away from one another this year as they’re each spending the holiday season with their own families, and don’t want to mix too much for fear of spreading coronavirus.
And although many couples this year are struggling to be apart for Christmas, Tiffany has said alone time is a natural part of her romance with Common at all times of the year, because she “needs space”.
“We’re not up under each other every day anyways,” she told People magazine. “He’s recording his album right now, I’m working on a television show right now. Even before when the pandemic first happened, we weren’t together every day. It was three, maybe four days out the week.
“That’s kind of how I like it, because I need space. I like to be able to create whatever I’m trying to create, and if I’m with somebody, I want to focus on them a lot and it can become a distraction. That’s also what I like about him. He’s like, ‘If you need to go, you can go. I’m not trying to hold you back.’ ”
Spending time apart also means the happy couple – who began dating earlier this year – find the time they do spend together “way more special”.
“(It’s) way more special, and we have so much fun together – I think we have so much fun you need a little time to recover from it!” she grinned. “We play games, we be laughing, we dance and stuff, or we’ll just curl up … We make time for each other. We have fun. I like playing. I keep calling it ‘playing together,’ but it’s not. We’re not playing, but it feels like I’m with one of my best friends in school, you know?”