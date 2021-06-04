“Tiger King” Star Carole Baskin Goes Wild On Diddy And Other Rappers Over Caged Tiger

Diddy and other top artists are being criticized for partying with a tiger during a birthday party for Quality Control boss CEO Pee.

Carole Baskin, the controversial animal activist featured in the hit Netflix series “Tiger King,” is back in the news.

This time, she is chastising Diddy, T.I., Yung Miami, Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, Ray J, Teyana Taylor, 2 Chainz, and others for partying with a wild animal.

The famed rappers and entertainers attended a birthday party at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta on Thursday, May 27 for Quality Control Music founder Pierre “Pee” Thomas.

The “Black Hollywood” themed party was swanky with a fully grown white tiger prominently featured at the event. Housed in a cage, Baskin alleges that the big cat looked stressed by the soiree’s shenanigans.

The size of the cage was an issue for her, as well as the feline’s breathing pattern. She blasted the celebrities for taking pictures with the tiger and demonstrating “dominion over the world’s most magnificent

animal.

While the Tiger Queen submitted that the cat was brought into the peach city illegally, the Georgia Dept. of Natural Resources refutes that notion.

The GDNR, an agency responsible for the management and conservation of Georgia’s natural and cultural resources, issued a permit for the animal to be on display at the gathering.

Baskin was focused on the tiger, she should’ve had her eye on the vixen, Yung Miami. Apparently, the female fox popped out at the party hand-in-hand with Puff.

Bruh, that is the real news!