TikTok Influencer Claims Jake Paul Forced Oral Sex Upon Her But He Denies The Allegations

(AllHipHop News)
After three years of holding her personal #MeToo experience to herself, TikTok star Justine Paradise has finally come forward to name YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul as an abuser.
In fact, she identifies him in a video as a calculative predator that used a nondisclosure agreement as a means to silence her from speaking out about her sexual assault.
She also said she didn’t want to say anything because she didn’t want to ruin anyone’s career.
She stated in the 20-minute video that in 2019, while visiting him at his California mansion, Paul systemically laid out a scenario that would “protect” him from any wrongdoing.
Paradise shared that as she entered his home, the popular influencer had her sign an NDA before they started hanging out.
“If you sign an NDA,” she noted. “You’re signing away your rights to talk about anything basically.” At least that was her understanding back then.
Once the agreement was signed, one that was supposed to keep her quiet, she alleges that he forced her to perform oral sex on him.
The TikToker shared that she was conflicted. Despite being attracted to him, she didn’t want to be intimate, and she also felt that because she was friendly with him, she was stuck.
“One of those days, I was in the studio — some people were recording down there — and Jake pulled me into this little corner area in the studio and started kissing me. I was fine with that. I did think he was cute.”
He guided her to his bedroom. She then remembers that this was a signal in his mind that she was open to having intercourse. He was mistaken, according to the video.
Paradise says that she moved his hands off her to express her limits. To this act, he said, “If nothing’s going to happen, what’s the point?”
She explained, “Sex is very special and very important to me. Normally, everybody respects me when I don’t want to do sexual things, so I thought that it was fine if I went in his room.”
“I thought it would be fine to kiss him because I thought he would stop if I didn’t want to do anything else.”
It was then that he forced himself on top of her, making her give him f#######.
“He didn’t ask for consent or anything. That’s not okay. On no level at all is that okay.”
After that, he never called her back.
“I never got an apology or anything like that,” she concluded.
In a different video, she noted that she has been traumatized by this and was afraid to share her truth.
“I’ve kept this to myself for a long time,” she revealed. “ … Making this decision to share it publicly is terrifying because I know I’m gonna have a lot of attention on it — and I know that a lot of that attention is gonna be hate.”
“But also, I know it is necessary to share this information with everybody, so it could maybe like, it could save someone that could be in my position in the future,” she continued.
Jake Paul denied all of the allegations through his lawyer, Daniel E. Gardenswartz.
“While others have already begun to debunk the claim alleged against him, our client categorically denies the allegation and has every intention of aggressively disproving it and pursuing legal action against those responsible for the defamation of his character,” Gardenswartz told TMZ in a statement.
“Our client believes that any false allegations diminish the credibility of those who have truly been victims of misconduct.”