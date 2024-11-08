Tim Westwood Could Become UK Hip-Hop’s Version Of Diddy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DJ Tim Westwood faced multiple allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct that forced him to stepped from his radio show.

UK investigators submitted evidence to prosecutors in hopes of bringing criminal charges against Tim Westwood. The once prominent DJ faced allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct spanning decades.

“A file of evidence has now been submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and our team continues to make enquiries, with support from prosecutors,” Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy said, per the BBC. “We will thoroughly and properly investigate sexual [offenses] as part of our commitment to making London safer for women and girls.”

A CPS spokesperson confirmed they “received the Metropolitan Police Service regarding allegations of non-recent sexual [offenses] allegedly committed by a man in his 60s.” The incidents date back to 1982. Police said they interviewed Westwood four times as part of their investigation.

Westwood stepped down from his gig at Capital Xtra after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct in 2022. The allegations surfaced in a joint investigation by the BBC and the Guardian. Westwood was accused of predatory behavior and statutory rape. He allegedly targeted Black women, using his power in the music industry against them.

“Tim Westwood strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing,” the DJ’s rep said.

The BBC said it received six “non-recent” complaints against Westwood. He worked for the broadcaster for roughly 20 years. The BBC enlisted Gemma White KC to investigate allegations of bullying and sexual misconduct. A final report has not been released. Police told the BBC their internal review might “interfere with justice.”