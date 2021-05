Swizz and Timbo are ready to face-off again, in a live Verzuz battles down in Miami!

Verzuz co-creators Timbaland and Swizz Beatz are to face off again for their hit web series over the upcoming U.S. Memorial Day weekend.

The pals first dueled at the Hot 97 Summer Jam in New Jersey in 2018, as part of a producer clash challenge – and that event encouraged the two hitmakers to launch a platform for rappers and singers to virtually battle in front of fans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now Timbaland and Swizz are at it again.

A post shared on the official Verzuz Instagram page on Tuesday read: “Did y’all guess who the rematch was going to be!? @THEREALSWIZZZ vs @TIMBALAND THIS SUNDAY‼️ LIVE from @LIVMIAMI. Celebrating Memorial Day Weekend with our new #VERZUZLive.”

Swizz Beatz, real name Kasseem Dean, added: “Let’s go then,” while Timbaland wrote: “Alrite now.”

Since its launch last year, Verzuz has featured competitions between Monica and Brandy, Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle, Swizz’s wife Alicia Keys and John Legend, and the late DMX and Snoop Dogg.

The latest battle will start at 8pm ET on Sunday.