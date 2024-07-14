Timbaland Jumps Into Footwear Business With New Line Of Shoes

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Timbaland partnered with Vivobarefoot for a limited edition footwear collection emphasizing natural movement and high-impact workouts.

The celebrated Hip-Hop producer worked with the brand to create a limited edition of only 2,000 pairs of shoes, featuring a distinctive take on Vivobarefoot’s top seller, the Motus Strength.

Enthusiastic about the collaboration, Timbaland expressed his admiration for the brand’s minimalistic approach to design.

“Vivobarefoot is like my philosophy to making music,” he said. “You don’t need much to feel more.”

A long-time advocate of the brand, Timbaland credits Vivobarefoot for aiding his journey toward better physical health.

Each pair of shoes in this unique collection is hand-signed by the artist himself.

As part of the campaign, one fortunate customer will win an opportunity to spend a day with Timbaland, making music and working out.

The release of this collection coincides with the debut of Timbaland’s new single, “Feel More.”