Timbaland Produces Dream Collaboration With Notorious B.I.G. Using AI Technology

Timbaland has embraced artificial intelligence (AI) technology to make his dream collaboration a reality.

The superproducer always wanted to work with The Notorious B.I.G. but never got the chance before the legendary Brooklyn rapper’s untimely passing. Nonetheless he used AI to produce a deep fake Biggie song over an original Timbaland beat.

Timbaland acknowledged the significant issues AI technology presents but believes he has an answer. He took to Instagram Wednesday (May 3), to share the song while espousing the potential benefits of the new tech.

“We know that it’s a lot of talk about AI and feelings of violating certain things,” Timbaland explained. “But let me tell you something. I got a solution, we’re working on it.”

He continued, “It’s gon’ be beneficial to everybody but in the meantime, I got to share something I’ve been working on because I always wanted to do this, and I never got the chance to. I always wanted to work with Big and I never got a chance to until today. It came out right. PLAY!” said Timbaland before previewing the song.

Check out the track where a deep fake Biggie raps about other slain rappers.

While fans in Timbaland’s comments section were divided, Snoop Dogg is clear about cloning dead rappers’ voices to make new music.

Last month the Death Row honcho was asked about a possible AI-generated Biggie and Tupac album.

“I don’t really know about that, with the AI,” he told Baller Alert. “Because, that’s kinda like, computerized voices. You know? [But] I think if they can find some old tracks with their vocals, and put them together, that sounds better to me.”