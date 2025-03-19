Timbaland Reflects On Drug-Fueled Creativity Behind JAY-Z, Beyoncé & Timberlake Hits

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Timbaland has revealed he produced hits for JAY-Z, Beyoncé and Justin Timberlake while high on drugs because it made him believe his music was “amazing.”

During a recent appearance on “The Pivot” podcast, the legendary Hip-Hop producer admitted that creating music while under the influence of drugs felt “wonderful,” at least initially.

“Being on drugs and doing music was wonderful,” Timbaland explained around the 29-minute mark of the video below. “Because I’d think my music was like, amazing.”

The hitmaker behind some of music’s most iconic tracks explained that his struggles with substance abuse began around the time he was crafting Justin Timberlake’s acclaimed 2013 album “The 20/20 Experience.”

During that same period, he also worked on JAY-Z’s “Magna Carta Holy Grail” and the smash Beyoncé and JAY-Z collaboration “Drunk in Love.”

“It was fun,” Timbaland said. “Those were cool albums, but my best work was done when I wasn’t on drugs. That’s facts. It was just fun, creating. I was doing all of those albums back to back.”

Reflecting on his catalog, Timbaland acknowledged that while those projects were successful, they didn’t match the lasting impact of his earlier, drug-free hits.

“I look back at it now, and they were great,” he continued. “But they don’t stand like my big records, like ‘Big Pimpin,’ ‘Dirt Off Ya Shoulder,’ ‘One In A Million.'”

Timbo added, “Those are drug-free, so when I look back at my highlights, that’s probably a dip.”

Timbaland Opens Up About Battle With Addiction

Timbaland’s addiction troubles first surfaced in 2011 after he was prescribed painkillers like OxyContin and Percocet following a root canal procedure.

His dependency intensified further amid personal turmoil, including a difficult divorce and financial issues involving the IRS. During this dark period, Timbaland gained significant weight, developed prediabetes and described feeling constantly exhausted.

The turning point came after a vivid nightmare in which Timbaland saw himself with a ghostly white face. Determined to quit, he gradually tapered off his pill intake over two weeks until his supply was exhausted.

The withdrawal process, he previously recalled, was “one of the toughest things I’ve been through.”

Timbaland credits his children, girlfriend and faith in God for helping him overcome the challenging period.

Now sober since 2017, the producer remains dedicated to maintaining his health and continues to focus on his music career.