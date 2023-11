The journey appeared to begin around September, when he visited Dr. Harold “Mr. Edges” Siegel’s Natural Transplant Hair Restoration Clinic in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Timbaland has undergone quite a remarkable transformation over the past few years. Not only has he dropped a significant amount of weight and added muscle, he’s also changed his entire diet and kicked a gnarly pill addiction. Now, the illustrious producer is showing off his latest upgrade—a hair transplant. The journey appeared to begin around September, when he visited Dr. Harold “Mr. Edges” Siegel’s Natural Transplant Hair Restoration Clinic in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

In an Instagram video posted to Siegel’s account, Timbaland reveals why he decided to to enlist Siegel’s team for help. As he explains, “They shut it down just for me. Working out, changing your body, I can put the work in. This one, I have to go get work. It’s no getting around it. I started seeing this just getting lighter, and I’m like, ‘You know what? Let me do it early rather than later.”

Timbaland appears in a pair of follow-up posts, where he’s seen getting the actual transplant done. In one, Dr. Seigel notes, “My favorite part of the day is connecting with my patients!” According to the clinic’s website, the doctors practice the HUE method or “High-Yield Unit Extraction.”

“This cutting edge procedure was developed by our Chief Medical Director, Dr. Matt Huebner and is exclusively used by the team of doctors at Natural Transplants Hair Restoration Clinics to produce unsurpassed results and maximum density,” it reads. “The concept is simple–to extract and move the MOST hairs possible in a single session. This is achieved by a highly-skilled doctors and highly efficient technicians, meticulously trained to maximize the donor tissue by limiting transected donor hairs.”

Timbaland is apparently pleased with the results. On November 18, he shared a photo of his head to his Instagram Stories with his hair looking noticeably fuller. He wrote, “You see @dr_haroldseigel work. Don’t say I didn’t tell you.” He added a couple exploding head emojis for emphasis.

Timbaland opened up about his weight loss journey in 2020 during an interview with Men’s Health. He walked into the gym weighing 350 pounds but has since lost more than 100. He said, “God has me under construction, which I’m still under. I don’t feel like I’m complete. I don’t want to ever feel like I’m complete, ’cause my mind would probably get idle. God needed me to be clear so I could see what is needed, not what I want.”

