Tina Knowles Finally Learns Explicit Double Meaning Of Beyoncé’s “Ego” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tina Knowles shared her hilarious reaction after discovering the double meaning behind daughter Beyoncé’s 2006 hit “Ego.”

Beyoncé wrote the sexual innuendo-filled “Ego” more than 15 years ago but her mother Tina Knowles has only just cottoned on to the risqué meaning behind the lyrics.

The track, released in 2006, sees Bey singing about how much she loves her man’s giant “ego” and includes lyrics like “It’s too big, it’s too wide/It’s too strong, it won’t fit/ It’s too much, it’s too tough.”

However, despite being a huge fan of Beyoncé’s songs, Tina Knowles didn’t understand the real meaning behind “Ego.” On Sunday (August 18) she shared a clip from a podcast discussing the song and it appears Bey surprised her mom.

“Wow, !!!!!!!” she captioned the post. I just realized that she wasn’t talking about that ego!!!!!! Ohhhhhh Myyyyy!!!!!!!”

She added several crying-with-laughter emojis before clarifying that she didn’t get it until now. “I’m serious,” Tina Knowles continued. “I really didn’t Know til now!!!!! That’s crazy! Nooo! Really? Maybe not ! I don’t know! What y’all think?”

One thing Tina Knowles was certain about was her daughter’s singing skills but even there, Beyoncé never ceases to amaze her. The proud mom posted a snippet of an a cappella version of Cowboy Carter cut “FLAMENCO,” praising her daughter in the caption.

“Wow ! Just Wow!!! Vocal acrobats !!” she wrote. “These effortless vocals on here!!!!! Flamengo may be the most underrated song on this amazing album! from Cowboy Carter Album. ! Pure acapella vocals!!! no help here.”