Tina Knowles Speaks Out After Washington D.C. Plane Crash Claims Life Of Howard Professor Kiah Duggins

Tina Knowles honored the late Kiah Duggins, a Howard law professor, whose life was cut short in the Washington, D.C., air disaster that claimed 64 lives, describing her as an inspiring force whose potential remains etched in memory.

Tina Knowles is mourning the untimely death of Howard University law professor Kiah Duggins, who tragically lost her life in a devastating air disaster in Washington, D.C., this week.

“So very saddened by the loss of this beautiful accomplished young woman,” Knowles, Beyoncé’s mother, shared in an emotional post on Instagram. “Rest in peace, to her family sending condolences, and love to you. God bless your soul, Kiah.”

Tina Knowles accompanied her heartfelt words with an image of Duggins, overlayed with a poignant tribute: “Rest in Peace. Professor Kiah Duggins was among those lost in last night’s plane crash in D.C. Professor Duggins was set to begin a new chapter as a professor at Howard University School of Law this fall. May her memory be an inspiration to all.”

Duggins was among the 64 passengers and crew aboard an American Airlines flight that collided midair with a military helicopter on January 29 before plunging into the icy waters of the Potomac River.

The plane was en route from Wichita, Kansas, to Washington, and its passenger list included 14 young figure skaters returning home from a U.S. Figure Skating Team development camp.

Four crew members were also aboard the ill-fated jet.

Howard University, an HBCU located in Washington, D.C., is home to an illustrious roster of alumni, including Vice President Kamala Harris, Nobel Laureate Toni Morrison, and music legend Roberta Flack.

Duggins, who was set to formally begin her teaching role at Howard’s School of Law this fall, had already established a name for herself in academia at a young age.

Though still new to her profession, Duggins’ impact was felt deeply. Aspiring lawyers and colleagues had been looking forward to her tenure, anticipating the wisdom, experience, and compassion she would bring to the classroom.

“Her memory,” Tina Knowles concluded in her post, “will indeed be an inspiration to all.”