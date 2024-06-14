Tinashe Blasts Former Label Amid Success Of “Nasty” Single: “I Know They’re Gagging”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tinashe is winning so hard right now it’s actually “Nasty, pause!

Tinashe is beaming with pride and unapologetic confidence as she continues to reach new heights in her career following her departure from a major label.

On Thursday (June 13), the “Nasty vocalist spoke with TMZ about her first Billboard Hot 100 hit ahead of her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. While expressing how joyous the occasion is for her, given that achievement was accomplished as an independent artist, Tinashe took time to speak about her former label, RCA.

While speaking on her time at RCA, she didn’t mince words.

“Oh my gosh, it’s so exciting,” Tinashe started off. “This is my first billboard entry by myself, no feature. Period. They said you couldn’t do it but you can!”

As she continued, Tinashe addressed the narrative circulating that RCA may have mismanaged their opportunity with her when she was signed to the label.

“We didn’t need them,” she replied, adding, “All you need is hard work, good fans, talent. I know they’re gagging.”

Before rushing off to rehearsals, Tinashe dished on her plans to follow her latest win as a solo artist, which include a tour and, “New music, remixes, the full album,” she said.

Tinashe’s sultry, ear-warming hit has become a staple on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, leading up to its debut at No. 90 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. Serving as her fourth overall appearance on the charts, the commercial victory marks a triumphant return for Tinashe who last appeared on the set in 2016 as a featured artist on Britney Spears’ single “Slumber Party.” It also doubles as her second entry in a leading role, stacking up alongside her 2014 hit “2 On” featuring ScHoolboy Q.

Check out the full clip above.