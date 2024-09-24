Tiny Harris Addresses Massive Win In O.M.G. Dolls Lawsuit: “Did This For The Culture” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

T.I. and Tiny Harris scored a major legal victory in their battle against MGA Entertainment over the brand’s O.M.G. Dolls.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris is celebrating her victory in a years-long legal battle after a judge awarded her and husband T.I. nearly $71 million in their lawsuit against MGA Entertainment, the company that makes O.M.G. Dolls.

Tiny took to Instagram Live on Monday (September 22) outside the courthouse to thank their fans for all the support throughout the ups and downs of the legal process.

“We did this for the city, we did this for the culture,” a jubilant Tiny began. “It was a hell of a fight. This fight been started in 2020 and it’s now ‘24; we couldn’t be more happy.”

She also expressed her gratitude to the jury for believing their story. “I honestly wanted to come on here to say we wanted to thank the jurors for just seeing us through this man and just believing in what we said,” she added. “They heard our story and they knew we wasn’t lying.”

The jurors awarded T.I. and Tiny $17.8 million in real damages. However, jurors also awarded a whopping $53.6 million in punitive damages at the conclusion of the three-week trial. Jurors reportedly determined that MGA Entertainment O.M.G. Dolls violated the intellectual property rights of the OMG Girlz pop group T.I. co-owns.

After six hours of deliberation over two days, the jury found the infringement was “willful,” and said the misappropriation was “done with malice, oppression or fraud.”

Meanwhile, Tiny urged fans to check out the OMG Girlz new single, “Motion,” promising more music to come.

“They on that grown and sexy s### man, it’s new and improved,” she revealed. “We coming back with more music and it’s going to be bigger than ever. We just appreciate y’all everybody that’s been down with us.”