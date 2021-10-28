Tisha Campbell & Tichina Arnold Tapped To Host 2021 Soul Train Awards

The 2021 Soul Train Awards will take place on Sunday, November 28 at 8 pm ET. BET and BET Her are celebrating the iconic Soul Train television show’s 50th anniversary.

Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold were named the hosts and co-producers of this year’s ceremony. This is the fourth time Campbell and Arnold take on hosting duties for the Soul Train Awards.

“Producing and hosting the Soul Train Awards for the last three years with my childhood friend has truly been one of the high points of my life,” said Tisha Campbell. “Yet, upon hearing Tichina and I would be filming at the World Famous Apollo this year, we literally lost our minds with excitement.”

Campbell added, “It is already an extreme honor to be synonymous with Don Cornelius’s legacy, and now, to also walk in the footsteps of the multitude of African-American talent that graced the Apollo stage is mind-blowing to both of us!”

The 2021 Soul Train Awards is set for a new location. Viewers will get to see the star-studded event recognizing the best of Soul, R&B, and Hip Hop broadcast from the historic Apollo Theater in New York City.

“Returning to my hometown where it all began for us as young girls and hosting the iconic Soul Train Awards at the Apollo is a truly a childhood dream come true,” said Tichina Arnold. “I’m honored to stand beside Tisha and take our place in history hosting and creatively producing such an iconic show.”

Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold both starred in the 1990s classic sitcom Martin. Campbell was also part of the My Wife And Kids cast. Arnold later became a lead character on Everybody Hates Chris.

“We are thrilled to welcome back the incomparable pair, Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold, to host the Soul Train Awards for a legendary night in Harlem at the World Famous Apollo,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy.

Orlando added, “Their energy, like that of the Awards, remains unparalleled. Our hosts are a great complement to this year’s special event, celebrating the legacy of Soul Train with electrifying performances that will keep everyone buzzing.”