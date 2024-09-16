Tito Jackson, Beloved Jackson 5 Member, Passes Away At 70 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tito Jackson, a beloved member of the legendary Jackson family and founding member of The Jackson 5, has passed away at the age of 70.

Jackson passed away on Sunday (September 15) while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma, according to Steve Manning, a longtime family friend and former manager. Manning shared the news with Entertainment Tonight, stating that he suspects Jackson may have suffered a heart attack, though the official cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

The Jackson 5 was formed in the early 1960s in Gary, Indiana, originally as a family group. Tito was a founding member of the group, which also featured Michael, Jackie, Jermaine Jackson and Marlon (and, later, Randy Jackson). The group’s father, Joe Jackson, managed and guided their early development, encouraging their musical talents from a young age. The brothers initially performed at local talent shows and clubs, building a reputation for their energetic performances and harmonies.

They caught the attention of Motown Records in 1968 and, under the guidance of producer Berry Gordy, became one of the label’s biggest acts. Their debut single, “I Want You Back,” launched them to international fame, making them one of the most successful pop acts of the 1970s. The Jackson 5’s blend of soul, pop, and funk, along with their youthful charisma, was instrumental in their rapid rise to stardom.

Tito Jackson played a crucial role in the group’s rise to stardom, with his rhythm guitar providing the foundation for hits like “ABC” and “I’ll Be There.” While Michael Jackson became the star of the family, Tito’s steady musicianship was a vital part of the group’s success during their Motown era.

Tito’s career extended far beyond his work with The Jackson 5. He pursued a solo career, releasing albums like Tito Time in 2016 and Under Your Spell in 2021, which leaned into his love for blues music. He frequently toured with his brothers as The Jacksons, keeping the family’s musical legacy alive, and even collaborated with the B.B. King Blues Band during various tours.

Tito’s passing marks the loss of another key figure in a family that profoundly shaped the landscape of pop music. His contributions, both as a musician and a steadfast family man, will be remembered for years to come.