Tobe Nwigwe Talks His First Acting Gig In “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tobe Nwigwe is making his-story as he makes his first action gig in “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.” He talked to us about being in the latest movie!

Tobe Nwigwe, the prolific creative and rap artist, has now taken his talents to the massive, block buster experience know as “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.” He shared his experience on the Steven Caple, Jr.-led project with AllHipHop.

Nwigwe has been steadily gaining recognition for his unique blend of music and visual artistry, said Transformers was a new experience.

“This is the very first acting thing that I ever did,” Nwigwe revealed, noting that his role in the Transformers film came before his appearance in the film “MO.”

He expressed his excitement about being part of such an iconic series saying, “It was just incredible to be a part of such a massive franchise. I don’t think that’s the norm for most people who get into acting.”

Nwigwe also said that he naturally brings humor to his roles, drawing from his real-life experiences. “I’m naturally pretty funny in real life,” he said, “so I could just pull on a couple of things that make me laugh.”

Nwigwe admitted that growing up in an impoverished situation, he was only familiar with the main Transformers like Optimus Prime and Bumblebee.

Nwigwe also told AllHipHop’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur that he’s already got some future acting opportunities on the way.

The Houston-reared multi-hyphenate discussed how his experience on the Transformers set has influenced his approach to his music videos.

“Being on set, I could see so many different things just as it relates to lighting, the type of cameras, the type of machinery and stuff that they use to capture certain shots. Now I’m locking in my mind how I can get active on my own sets,” he said.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is scheduled to be released in the United States on June 9, 2023.