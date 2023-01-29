Todrick Hall Slammed Over Stephen “tWitch” Boss Theory

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Fans of Stephen “TWitch” Boss are not happy with Todrick Hall, who made some controversial claims about the DJ’s suicide.

Todrick Hall has claimed his late friend Stephen “tWitch” Boss faced pressure for supporting Ellen DeGeneres during her TV show scandal.

In 2020, some former employees on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” came forward with allegations about working on the talk show, claiming it was a toxic workplace.

Boss, who served as the show’s longtime DJ, was criticized for standing by the host during the controversy. While speaking to Page Six for an interview, Hall claimed his late pal faced a lot of pressure during that time.

“People were looking at him like, ‘Why are you still supporting this woman,'” Hall recalled, “and I think he was under a lot of pressure.”

DeGeneres apologized over the scandal, and after an investigation, three top producers of the show were fired. The series came to an end in May 2022 after almost 19 years on air.

The DJ and dancer died by suicide on December 13th, aged 40.

Addressing his friend’s death, Hall continued, “I don’t know what was going on in his life that may (have led) him to make that decision but I do understand. Right now, when I get online some days like right now, if I was in the wrong position of where this abuse would keep happening for years and years and years, there’s only so much a human being can take.”

Days before his death, the DJ and his 34-year-old wife, Allison Holker, celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary.

The pair, who met while filming the reality television dance competition ‘So You Think You Can Dance,” shared three children – Weslie, 14, Maddox, six, and Zaia, three.

The reaction to Todrick Hall’s comments about his friend’s passing was met with resistance on the internet.

enough with #TodrickHall !!! he is the toxic one. — Philippe Flamboyant (@PFlamboyant) January 28, 2023

#TodrickHall Who in the hell is going to watch anything with that piece of 💩 #TodrickHall MTV you should know better! — livingnla (@lalifetim) January 28, 2023

What a no talent POS YOU ARE!!!#TodrickHall — coral (@coral53462669) January 27, 2023



Enough with the #TodrickHall already, she done already had herses. We all know she craves attention. — a hero without a premise ☮️ (@survivalartist) January 27, 2023