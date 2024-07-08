Tokyo Toni Responds After Getting Dragged For Crude Antics With The Game On New Podcast 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tokyo Toni blasted critics of her recent antics after she flirted with The Game after he said her daughter Blac Chyna was good in bed.

Tokyo Toni is getting dragged online after flashing The Game during the debut episode of her podcast after he boasted about being intimate with her daughter, Blac Chyna.

Introducing him on the show, Tokyo Toni called him “The Game, with the good big dick,” and claimed he “f##### my daughter.” When The Game shared details of his alleged encounter with Blac Chyna, Tokyo spread her legs, flashing the rapper.

The Game says Tokyo Toni has bullet wounds, cellulite, and chocolate cottage cheese 👀



Tells her that her daughter has a mean hand game and she says “me too” 😩😅 pic.twitter.com/sYQOv1whuI — Peter Dredd (@PeterDredd) July 8, 2024

Her antics didn’t go down well with social media users who blasted Tokyo Toni, claiming she embarrassed her daughter.

Why would Tokyo toni say the game fkd blac chyna when that lady done gave her life to god and got a new man lol that’s so embarrassing — ILOVECATORY☀️🍊🌴 (@thecatorycook) July 8, 2024

Tokyo Toni cocking her leg open to the game when he said blac chyna was good in bed was weird asf. You’re married & you should never want to flirt with a man who’s laid with your daughter. — 𝘔𝘴. 𝘊𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘱 (@OhGirlPlzBishHo) July 8, 2024

However, the social media personality brushed off criticism, insulting and accusing her critics of being jealous.

She took to Instagram on Monday morning (July 9), describing herself as “TV gold” and blaming The Game for bringing up Blac Chyna.

“Let me break something down,” she began. “B#### it’s TV. I’m a whole married b####,” she added, insisting she and husband Marcellus Hunter laughed while watching the show.

“Make me understand why these jealous ass no-body b###### love to be so invested in me. B#### stay invested,” she added.

Tokyo Toni shifted the attention back to The Game, referencing unconfirmed rumors he’s having another child.

“That man has a baby on the way,” she claimed. “Take notice when we asked him about his kids or woman, he did not mention it. Pay attention to that part. But he has a f###### new baby on the way. He ain’t just get her pregnant yesterday.”

Tokyo Toni responds to backlash after flirting with The Game after he shared Blac Chyna was good in bed: “It’s TV. I’m a whole married b*tch. It was all in fun. All in TV.” pic.twitter.com/NQGCQqiow0 — The Info Spot (@TheInfoSpot) July 8, 2024

She also shared multiple posts responding to the backlash, including several insisting The Game didn’t see her privates. She also repeated her claims that The Game mentioned Blac Chyna. “DID SHE SAY SHE DID ANYTHING WIT THE CLOWN!!l No” he did !!” she wrote.