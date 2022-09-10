Tokyo Toni Said Blac Chyna Not Making $20M A Month On OnlyFans

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Mom says her daughter basically told her it wasn’t true.

Blac Chyna’s mother, Tokyo Toni, wants people to know she thinks whoever is reporting her daughter’s net worth and monthly earnings is lying.

In an interview with JR Curry and Isiah Curry .. Shieeeeet, Tokyo Toni went ham, putting her daughter on full blast. She was asked to respond to the allegations that her daughter makes $20 million a month on OnlyFans.

She gave it a big “Yeah Right!”

“Let me tell you something, if a b##ch made $20 million a month on OnlyFans and you got your momma still hustling on a corner, b##ch, something wrong,” the celebrity mom said.

Toni added, “If you make $20 million and you have to turn in Rolls Royces and s##t … (shakes her head) … whoever gives these numbers, I don’t know what they are into.”

She said was going to tell Chyna to get her lawyers to correct the narrative and tell people “That’s not true.”

“I don’t believe it because I got eyes and I was around for three and a half months,” the Mom says, before Curry chimes in and says, “That’s $240 million a year.”

Toni claps back, “There ain’t that much d##k sucking, f##king or talking in the world.”

She also said Chyna never told her that it was true, and was even shocked when she heard about the astronomical number from her mother.

The Dominican firecracker said if it were her, she would sue all of the blogs claiming her daughter is banking like that. She said the grounds of her lawsuit are that “it might deter some people” from working with Chyna.

Ultimately, the three concurred that OnlyFans leaked those “fake” numbers to the public to get more people to signup for the pay-for-peep-show platform and it was nobody’s business how much money the former dancer and now social media influencer is getting.