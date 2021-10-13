Tom Brady Talks Partying With His 11-Year-Old Son & Snoop Dogg After Super Bowl LIII

The NFL QB says the legendary emcee was part of some of the best moments of his life.

Next year, Hip Hop icon Snoop Dogg will take part in the star-studded Super Bowl LVI halftime show in the rapper’s hometown of Los Angeles. Dr. Dre is headlining the performance with appearances by Snoop, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar.

Three-time NFL Most Valuable Player Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hope to defend their Super Bowl championship on February 13. Fans could get to see both Tom Brady and Snoop Dogg hit the SoFi Stadium field on the same day.

Before football fanatics head to LA for SBLVI, Snoop Dogg sat down for an interview with the Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast. The Doggfather spoke to Brady about partying with the former New England Patriots quarterback during past Super Bowl weekends.

“They don’t know that every Super Bowl that you were a part of in New England I was at the party. I partied with you at every one. Despite being a [Pittsburgh] Steelers fan, I showed up for my Patriots. I showed up for TB and [Patriots owner Robert Kraft],” said Snoop.

Tom Brady also talked about celebrating with Snoop Dogg over the last 20 years. The 7-time Super Bowl champion replied, “You know when Snoop was there it was the best time… Mr. Kraft would always ask, ‘Who do you guys want?’ Snoop was always the first one out of our mouths. So he’s a part of some of the best moments of my life.”

In addition, Tom Brady told a story about his then-11-year-old son being present during a post-Super Bowl LIII bash in Atlanta. That particular party featured Snoop Dogg presenting clothed dancers and a stripper pole.

“I said, ‘Jack cover your eyes.’ He goes, ‘Dad, I’m good. I’m good.’ It’s two in the morning and we’re having the time of our life. I’m like, ‘Holy cow, if he tells his mother, I ain’t gonna see this kid for a long time,” recalled the perennial Pro Bowler.