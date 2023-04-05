Tone Lōc Explains What Led To Bone Thugs-n-Harmony Beef

The “Wild Thing” OG told the Art of Dialogue the group came to his home at two in the morning looking for a record deal.

Tone Lōc doesn’t consent to many interviews, but he recently granted one to the Art of Dialogue. During the conversation, the “Wild Thing” rapper was asked about a claim Krayzie Bone made about him in a 2014 interview with SiriusXM. Essentially, the Bone Thugs-n-Harmony MC said he and his group had a rather cold interaction with him when they first started looking for a record deal.

“They had came to my house at like two in the morning,” Tone said. “Like, come on cuh. Two in the morning? They came to my house two in the morning from wherever they are, off the plane, talking about whatever they had to say. ‘Man, I don’t know y’all. F### y’all. Get on.’ On the real. It’s late. That song…and I’m glad they blew up and did what they had to do. They found Eazy or Dr. Dre and they went on and did they thing.”

As they all went their separate ways, the hard feelings continued for decades. In fact, Tone Lōc said they didn’t squash their beef until 2022.

“We always had a problem up until about maybe the end of last year,” he said. “One of ’em, we had did a show together. One of them came up—couldn’t tell you which one it is—and said, ‘You know what Tone, I have to apologize to you.'”

As Tone continued, he explained it was well-documented he lived right on Olympic Boulevard in Los Angeles, so he was constantly getting people coming to his home unannounced.

“I was real easy to find,” he said. “I’m living on the Boulevard. He came and he said, ‘I have to respect you.’ Because his record had gone big and now he has experienced that life. Everybody got a record and everybody nephew or niece…you know, everybody got a song. I got the No. 1 song. He was like, ‘I see that now. And I apologize for coming over there to your house so late and I get exactly what you were talking about. Let’s kill it.’ And we just shook. Boom. We probably blew one and we chilled out.”

Bone Thugs’ career worked out how it was meant to work out. Eazy-E was interested in them and signed the group to a deal with Ruthless Records in 1993. Bone Thugs then released their inaugural EP, Creepin’ On Ah Come Up, in 1994 and landed a hit with “Thuggish Ruggish Bone.” The following year, the group released its second album, E. 1999 Eternal, which included “1st of tha Month,” “Tha Crossroads” and “East 1999.” “Tha Crossroads”, a tribute to Eazy-E who had died months before its release, won a Grammy Award in 1997.