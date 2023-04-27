Toni Braxton Inks Production Deal With Lifetime

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The R&B legend has a long history with the network.

Seven-time Grammy winner Toni Braxton has entered into a partnership with Lifetime.

Braxton’s Braxtoni Productions company signed an “all-encompassing” production deal with Lifetime. Lifetime’s Los Angeles offices will house the Braxtoni Productions headquarters.

“Lifetime has been home to my film and TV projects for the past decade. My team and I are looking forward to continued success with the network as we bring projects to life for the audience that has so graciously welcomed us into their homes over the years,” states Toni Braxton.

The Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart biopic premiered on Lifetime in January 2016. Braxton also previously starred in and executive produced the Lifetime movies Twist of Faith (2013), Faith Under Fire (2018), and Everyday is Christmas (2018).

“We are thrilled to continue our long-standing relationship with Toni and continue to have her as part of the Lifetime family,” states Tanya Lopez, Executive Vice President of Scripted Content, Lifetime & LMN.

Lopez continues, “We love partnering with her on storytelling, whether it be a heart-warming holiday romance or a gritty new project, Toni is an excellent producing partner, a wonderfully versatile actress, and our audiences have shown us just how much they love seeing her on our air.”

Prior to jumping into the film/television world, Toni Braxton established herself as an R&B icon. Her self-titled debut album spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in 1994. The RIAA certified Toni Braxton as 8x-Platinum in 1997.

“Un-Break My Heart” held the No. 1 position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for eleven weeks. The Diane Warren-written single from 1996 lives on Braxton’s second studio LP, Secrets. Her discography also contains other albums like 2000’s The Heat, 2005’s Libra, 2014’s Love, Marriage & Divorce with Babyface, and 2020’s Spell My Name.