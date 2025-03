Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Oakland will pay tribute to R&B star and Tony! Toni! Toné! co-founder D’Wayne Wiggins with a public celebration of life this May.

The Wiggins family announced the commemorative event through an emotional Instagram post on Thursday (March 20).

The post highlighted the immense love and support received from admirers, musicians and communities around the globe following Wiggins’ passing.

“The outpouring of love from fans, friends, fellow musicians, and communities worldwide has been nothing short of extraordinary,” the family’s statement read. “Each message, tribute, and shared memory is a testament to how deeply D’Wayne’s music resonated with souls across generations and borders.”

In collaboration with Oakland city officials, the Wiggins family will host an outdoor music festival celebrating the artist’s life and influential musical contributions. The event will be held in May, and the family will announce the details soon.

The family stressed that this public celebration will be the sole official event in partnership with the city. They also requested privacy and respect as they plan a separate private memorial service in accordance with Wiggins’ wishes.

D’Wayne Wiggins died on Friday, March 7, 2025, at age 64 from complications related to bladder cancer. He had privately fought the illness for approximately one year.

His passing occurred peacefully in the morning hours, surrounded by close family members and loved ones.

The musician’s death was initially announced by his family through social media statements two days after revealing he was experiencing “medical complications.”

D’Wayne Wiggins was widely recognized for pioneering contributions to the R&B and Hip-Hop scenes. Tony! Toni! Toné! rose to prominence in the late 1980s and early 1990s with hits like “Feels Good,” “Anniversary,” and “It Never Rains (In Southern California).”