Tony Yayo Claims G-Unit Did More For Uncle Murda’s Career Than Jay-Z

Uncle Murda has spent time working with a company run by Jay-Z and a company run by 50 Cent. According to Tony Yayo, his G-Unit squad did a better job elevating Uncle Murda than Jay’s Roc-A-Fella Records.

Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda sat down for an interview with 50 Cent’s ThisIs50 outlet. The conversation included the two NYC rappers reflecting on Jay-Z’s involvement in Murda’s career.

“That’s why I respect [Uncle Murda] because we had more of an assist. We had 50 Cent, so I knew I was okay. He sold 11 million records. I’m gonna get a percentage of his fans. I’m good,” said Tony Yayo.

The Thoughts of a Predicate Felon album creator continued, “[Uncle Murda] had to kind of more do it on his own. And he had deals with Jay-Z… I always tell him all the time, Jay-Z ain’t treating you like this, n####.”

Uncle Murda signed with Jay-Z’s Roc-A-Fella Records/Def Jam Records in 2007. The New York City-based company also once served as the label for Kanye West, Cam’ron, Beanie Sigel, Freeway, Jadakiss, Teairra Marí, and other acts.

Uncle Murda Says Jay-Z Helped Him Get His First Six-Figure Check

After parting ways with the Roc and Def Jam, Uncle Murda later aligned himself with 50 Cent’s G-Unit label. The “Get The Strap” rhymer mentioned how his association with G-Unit apparently allowed him to party with A-list celebrities such as the Kardashians and Serena Williams.

However, Uncle Murda also shouted out Jay-Z during the ThisIs50 discussion. The yearly “Rap Up” spitter acknowledged Jay for helping him earn his first six-figure payment. Tony Yayo then made sure that his comments were not a complete burial of the current Roc Nation boss.

“I’m quite sure Hov and a lot of artists – they treat some of their artists maybe good, maybe not. I’m just telling you how we get treated. I don’t know. Jay-Z never had him in the Armani Hotel [in Dubai, United Arab Emirates].”

While Tony Yayo questioned Jay-Z’s support for Uncle Murda, the G-Unit crew has not always been on the same page. 50 used his Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter book to lay out how he sometimes clashed with G-Unit artists Tony Yayo and Lloyd Banks.