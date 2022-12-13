Too $hort Honored With “Too $hort Day” in Oakland

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The West Coast icon also gets a street named after him.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf officially designated December 10, 2022, as “Too $hort Day” in the California city in honor of Hip Hop legend Todd “Too $hort” Shaw.

Additionally, a three-block stretch of Foothill Boulevard in East Oakland was officially renamed Too $hort Way. Hip Hop luminaries Ice Cube, Mistah F.A.B., and Sway Calloway attended the ceremony over the weekend.

$hort also announced a new partnership with the Oakland Unified School District, Affect The Youth, and Fremont High School. The alliance will work to bring back marching bands and music programs to the district.

With albums like 1983’s Don’t Stop Rappin’ and 1985’s Players, Too $hort began his 40-year run in the entertainment business. He is credited as the only active Hip Hop artist to release an album in five different decades.

Plus, $hort scored hits with songs like “The Ghetto,” “I’m a Player,” and “Blow the Whistle.” The 56-year-old emcee’s discography also includes collaborations with E-40, Scarface, 2Pac, The Notorious B.I.G., Jay-Z, 50 Cent, and many more.

The Ain’t Gone Do It album arrived in 2020 as part of a two-pack with E-40’s Terms and Conditions. Both rhymers are also members of the Mount Westmore supergroup along with fellow California-based rappers Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube.

Last month, news broke that Too $hort’s “Freaky Tales” song inspired an upcoming motion picture of the same name. $hort and his manager David Weintraub serve as executive producers for the film. Fellow Oakland native Raphael Saadiq will supervise the movie’s music.