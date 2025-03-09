Too $hort Officially “A Baller” With Power Baseball Business Move

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Oakland native Too $hort is “pitching in” to help the local sports economy with an investment in the Oakland Ballers.

Too $hort added Hip-Hop swagger to baseball this week by becoming co-owner of the indie Oakland Ballers baseball team.

The Bay Area legend is joining forces with Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong to keep sports alive and thriving in their hometown, by investing in the city’s sports future, KRON4 reported.

The Oakland Ballers, who play their home games at Raimondi Park, have made headlines recently as the scrappy independent team determined to remain rooted in Oakland despite the city’s shifting sports landscape.

Too $hort, Armstrong and other high-profile locals are backing the Ballers’ innovative fan-owned model.

The Ballers’ latest funding round allows everyday supporters to buy into the team for as little as $510, a grassroots approach that sold out its previous funding opportunity in a mere nine days.

This time around, they’re aiming to raise $2 million to upgrade their stadium and fund community programs in the neighborhood they proudly represent, according to KRON4.

“This is all for Oakland, by Oakland,” Ballers spokesperson Casey Pratt told KRON4. “The people built this team, and now big names are following their lead.”

Too $hort’s deep connection to Oakland has defined his legendary music career, shaping his lyrics and public image.