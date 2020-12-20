Too Short And E-40 Reveal Name Of Supergroup Featuring Ice Cube And Snoop Dogg

(AllHipHop News)
Timbaland and Swizz Beatz’ Verzuz concluded 2020 with a monumental battle between Bay Area titans, Too Short and E-40.
The pair went head-to-head in a Verzuz battle which drew over X millions of fans, who watched the rap legends run down some of their biggest hits in a friendly competition.
Timbaland and Swizz spared no expense for Too Short and E-40’s Verzuz, which featured a $500,000 setup complete with two old school rides, which were wheeled into the soundstage in Northern California which hosted the event.
The event started a litte after 8:30 PM, and ran for almost three hours, as the rap legends went endly party tracks like Too Short’s “Freaky Tales,” “The Ghetto,” “On My Level,” “Blow The Whistle” and his classic song “The World Is Filled….” with Notorious B.I.G.
E-40 was just as formidable with his songs, which included his classic “Sprinkle Me,” “Tell Me When To Go” and “IDFWY” featuring Big Sean.
The biggest news to come out of battle came when Too Short revealed the name of the new supergroup featuring E-40, Ice Cube and Snoop Dogg, which is called Mount Westmore.