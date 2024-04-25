Iranian Rapper Toomaj Salehi Sentenced To Death For Criticizing Regime

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The activist/recording artist stood up against the theocratic government.

An Iranian court sentenced Toomaj Salehi to death. Authorities arrested the 33-year-old rapper in 2022 for supporting nationwide protests.

“The primary court sentenced Toomaj Salehi to the harshest punishment, death, on the charge of ‘corruption on Earth,'” Salehi’s lawyer, Amir Raesian, stated in response to the Islamic Republic Revolution Court of Isfahan’s ruling. Salehi’s legal team plans to appeal the decision.

Salehi faced punishment from the Iranian government after supporting the 2022 demonstrations on behalf of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old woman who died in police custody. Amini opposed the country’s mandatory hijab laws.

Iran’s security forces also arrested Toomaj Salehi in September 2021 for allegedly promoting “propaganda against the regime” and “insulting the supreme leadership authority.” The recording artist was later released.

Toomaj Salehi used his music to criticize the Iranian leadership. Songs, such as the “Torkamanchay” track, often focused on corruption in the theocratic government and the regime’s suppression of dissent. Iranian pop singer, Mehdi Yarrahi, called for the unconditional release of his “brother” on X.