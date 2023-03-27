Top Dawg: Black Hippy Owes Fans An Album Or EP

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Will the four emcees finally come together for an official project?

West Coast rappers Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, ScHoolboy Q, and Ab-Soul make up the supergroup known as Black Hippy.

Fans of the collective have been waiting for the four emcees to officially present a body of work for years. Top Dawg Entertainment CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith has now offered some credence that a BH project could see the light of day.

This morning, Top Dawg began answering questions on Twitter. One social media user asked the record executive if the public will ever get a new Black Hippy remix. Tiffith responded, “I think they will… They owe y’all an album or EP.”

Another person posted, “Don’t give us hope, man.” Top Dawg quoted that tweet and added, “I hope for s### [every day].” Additionally, Top Dawd named “Vice City” his personal favorite track by Jay Rock, ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, and Kendrick Lamar.

“Vice City” lives on Jay Rock’s second studio album, 90059, which came out in September 2015. The Joe Weil-directed music video for the Top Dawg Entertainment posse cut features all four Black Hippy members.

Previously, ScHoolboy Q Explained Why A Black Hippy Project Is Hard To Complete

Black Hippy also joined forces for other tracks like “Black Lip Bastard (Remix)” by Ab-Soul, “The Recipe (Remix)” by Kendrick Lamar, and “That Part (Remix)” by ScHoolboy Q. Plus, they all spit bars in the well-received TDE cypher at the 2013 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Back in 2017, ScHoolboy Q downplayed the idea of Black Hippy ever releasing a full-length project. The South Central Los Angeles native even suggested Top Dawg’s desire for the four stars to unite on an album would not ensure the idea would come to fruition.

“I can’t say that we’ll be in the studio getting a Black Hippy album ready. No matter how much Top [Dawg] wants it to happen, no matter how much [then-TDE Co-President Dave Free] and the fans want it to happen – the chances of us getting into the studio together working on Black Hippy is slim because it’s just too much going on,” expressed ScHoolboy Q.

Six months later, The L.A. Leakers questioned Jay Rock about Black Hippy. The Power 106 radio hosts even called Top Dawg to ask him when the potential BH album would drop. The TDE boss said at the time, “If I tell you, I gotta kill you.”

I think they we will….. they owe y’all an album or Ep .. https://t.co/zkRBneQc6O — TOP DAWG #TDE (@dangerookipawaa) March 27, 2023