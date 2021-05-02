Tory Lanez And Chris Brown Preparing Full-Length Project Together

Last night during a performance of his release “Playboy,” Tory Lanez revealed he has a full-length album coming with Chris Brown.

Last night (May 1st), Tory Lanez treated his fan base to a virtual performance of his latest album, Playboy.

Tory ran through every song on the x-track album during a 30-minute set produced by Create Music Group at Matrix Studios in Miami, Florida.







After his performance, Tory gave a post-show interview with DJ Carisma. During the sit-down, Tory revealed he has a full-length project with R&B superstar Chris Brown on the way.

“I just try to do my best you know I’m saying,” Tory Lanez said. “R&B to me it’s like you know it’s very hidden in our generation right now. So I just be trying to make sure that like no matter what I’m doing I’m always touching the bases. I don’t ever want to just be in the regular R&B that everybody else is doing. I try to always make sure my s### [is] a little different. The production hits harder.”

In addition to the project with Chris Brown, Tory is preparing to release two new singles: one called “Skat” with DaBaby and another featuring newcomer Yung Bleu.

In addition to his music career, Tory Lanez has been busy juggling several business endeavors.

The rapper/singer is operating his Florida-based ice cream shop, Notorious Creamery, growing his Umbrella Water brand and pushing his Delta 8 and “Black Leprechaun” lines on cannabis.