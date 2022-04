Tory Lanez is getting back to business with the launch of a brand new app and the connecting dog lovers! Read more!

After a rather dramatic week, rap star Tory Lanez is focused on building his business empire.

Tory just announced he is a partner in a brand new app called Puppy Mate.

According to the company’s documentation, the app is designed to connect dog owners who are located near each other and helps pair them with the perfect mating partner for their pooch.

The app also facilitates the purchase or sale of puppies near a user. Or, you can simply find a new best friend for your dog.

Tory Lanez said he is a dog lover, so when his partner Caron Henson presented him with the idea for Puppy Mate, he knew the app and the black-owned business was a natural fit in his portfolio.

“Okay, I know you are wondering why is this man in a suit and why is he at his dog park? Those two things do not correlate. They did not correlate until this day, right here,” Tory Lanez said. “We have just invented what is the greatest app, the biggest app, and the first-ever app for dog lovers, the dog community, and connecting dog people all around the world.”

I want you to imagine Tinder, Uber, Postmates all in one to create Puppy Mate. This app was made to give jobs out to many people who love dogs all over the world,” Tory Lanez explained. “You need a sitter? Swipe on the app. You need a dog playmate? Swipe on the app. You need a dog for your dog to breed with? Swipe the app. Puppy Mate [is] the best app for dogs in the world and the first-ever app for dog lovers worldwide.”

If Puppy Mate succeeds, the pair could be barking up the right tree. According to estimates, the dog breeding market will exceed $2 billion in 2022.

The news comes days after Tory Lanez was handcuffed and jailed for violating a gag order in his ongoing legal case with Megan Thee Stallion.

The LA Sheriff’s Office briefly detained the rapper after a judge found the rap star guilty of sending some tweets directed at Megan thee Stallion.

Tory was eventually released on a $350,000 bond.

The rapper is accused of shooting Megan in the feet after a party in the Hollywood Hills in July of 2020.

The rapper could face as many as 22-years in prison if convicted of the crime. A trial date is currently set for September 14, 2022.