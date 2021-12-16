Megan Thee Stallion Blasts “False” Cat Fight Narratives In Tory Lanez Shooting Drama

Megan thee Stallion is blasting reports claiming she was in a catfight after a judge upheld the assault charges against Tory Lanez!

Megan Thee Stallion is blasting the notion that she was involved in a “cat fight” with her friend Kelsey, just before she was shot, supposedly by Tory Lanez, in July of 2020.

The “WAP” hitmaker claims that the rapper, real name Daystar Peterson, shot her on the street as she walked away from their car after they got involved in a dispute while driving home from Kylie Jenner’s party.

However, Tory Lanez’ lawyer Shaun Holley suggested that Megan’s friend Kelsey could have been the shooter, because the pair were allegedly involved in a fight just before the shooting. Holley said a witness said the muzzle flash of the gun was closer to Kelsey, and that she also had gun powder residue on her hands.

Megan took to Twitter to blast the narrative being pushed by Tory Lanez’ lawyer.

“Don’t blogs/ journalists have to have accurate/ credible sources before going with a story?” Megan asked. “Or is it just like a new I got paid to post this or I heard out from my home girl type policy these days.”

“Like I’ve been SHOT and the focus of some these headlines are dismissing that I was attacked with a WEPON (sic) WHILE I WAS UNARMED and trying to paint it as a cat fight between friends why do I have to relive this with everyone on the internet every day ? And watch y’all gaslight me,” Megan said.

During the hearing, Los Angeles Police detective Ryan Stogner gave testimony based on his interviews with the “Hot Girl Summer” star. According to him, Megan claimed the rapper yelled, “Dance, b####!” before shooting her in the foot.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Keith Borjon upheld the charges against the 29-year-old Canadian.

Tory Lanez took to his Twitter account to proclaim his innocence.

“I need someone to REPORT what was REALLY said in court today, 45 minutes of my lawyer stating contradictory evidence that proves my innocence should never come back as one false story forced to the media.”

Tory Lanez is charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, along with an additional allegation that he “personally inflicted great bodily injury.”

“(Megan) observed (Lanez) holding a firearm and then she observed him start to shoot,” the detective claimed. “Megan immediately felt pain to her feet, observed blood, fell to the ground, and then crawled to an adjacent driveway of a residence… She described her injuries as bleeding profusely.

“Megan stated the defendant apologized for doing it and offered her money and begged her to please not say anything and made a reference to the fact he was already on probation and he begged her not to say anything.

Tory Lanez is due back in court on January 13th.