Tory Lanez Breaks Silence To Maintain His Innocence: “I Refuse To Apologize” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tory Lanez shared a statement on social media clarifying his remarks in court, doubling down on his claim of innocence.

Tory Lanez is still proclaiming his innocence and says he was “wrongfully convicted” of shooting Megan Thee Stallion following his sentencing earlier this week.

Judge David Herriford sentenced the “Say It” singer to 10 years for the 2020 shooting on Tuesday (August ). During the hearing, Tory Lanez admitted full responsibility for “everything I did wrong that night.”

However, just two days later, Tory Lanez clarified his remarks, claiming he was not apologizing for any of the charges. He shared a statement on Instagram telling his fans he won’t stop fighting until he comes out on top.

“I have never let a hard time intimidate me, I will never never let no jail time eliminate me,” he began. “Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will. This week in court I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved…. That’s it.”

Lanez continued, “In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do. I’ve faced adversity my whole life and every time it looked like I would lose, I came out on top.”

According to Tory Lanez, “This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall.“ Nonetheless, the Canadian hitmaker added, “I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious.”

He concluded by telling his followers, “Tough times don’t last, tough people do,” adding, “See you soon.”

Read his statement below.