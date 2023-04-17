Tory Lanez Freedom In Limbo As Judge Pushes Back Ruling On New Trial

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Tory Lanez was convicted of multiple charges, including assault with a semiautomatic firearm, in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

A judge opted to wait until May to rule on Tory Lanez’s motion for a new trial.

According to multiple reports, the Canadian rapper/singer faced another sentencing delay in court on Monday (April 17). Judge David J. Herriford added to months of holdups in the case, scheduling a May 8 hearing for his decision on the new trial motion.

Defense lawyers plan to file a supplemental motion on May 1. If the motion for a new trial is denied, Judge Herriford is expected to sentence Tory Lanez within 30 days.

Last December, Tory Lanez was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. A jury found him guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

“We want to make sure that Megan gets closure as quickly as possible,” Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott said on Monday. “She wants to put an end to this chapter of her life.”

Megan Thee Stallion testified in the December 2022 trial. She spent several months out of the public eye before re-emerging in March.

Tory Lanez has remained in jail since his conviction. He faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison.