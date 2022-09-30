Tory Lanez Has No Remorse On New Album, ’Sorry 4 What’ 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Tory Lanez shared the 20-track project, ’Sorry 4 What’ calling it “a real body of work,” that he hopes leaves listeners “satisfied.”

Tory Lanez has returned with an unapologetic new album, Sorry 4 What.

The 20-song project clocks in at an hour and 15 minutes with A Boogie Wit da Hoodie the only guest feature. Stream it at the end of the page.

The project follows on from last year’s ’80s-inspired album, Alone At Prom. Since then, he’s been keeping his fans content with a steady stream of Fargo Friday drops.

Tory Lanez explained he wants listeners to feel “satisfied” after listening to Sorry 4 What.

“This album is a f#####’ piece of work, n####,” Tory Lanez explained in a video shared on IG. “It’s a real body of work. I’m not—I don’t like givin’ you long albums, I’m not a long album person. I used to be back in the day and I stopped, but this time, I really want you to feel satisfied.”

Tory Lanez also spoke about being inspired by fellow Canadians Drake and the Weeknd, thanking them for keeping him motivated. He said after he and Drake squashed their beef, they acknowledged that despite being “family,” they will always “be in competition with each other.”

“Thank y’all for always staying on top of your game, reminding me to stay on top of mine,” wrote Tory Lanez. “4ever ready to play this sport with y’all.”

Tory Lanez – Sorry 4 What