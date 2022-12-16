Tory Lanez Identified As Shooter In Bombshell Interview Played In Court

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Prosecutors played a recording of a September interview with Megan Thee Stallion’s former friend Kelsey Harris at the Tory Lanez shooting trial on Friday (December 16).

Harris explicitly claimed Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion in the interview with prosecutors. Harris provided a detailed account of the shooting, which was in stark contrast to her confusing testimony in the trial.

According to multiple reporters, Harris recalled an argument that led to the shooting in the recording. She accused Tory Lanez of threatening to shoot her while they were in a car together with Megan Thee Stallion.

“If you shoot me, you shoot me, I guess it’s my time to go,” Harris allegedly told him, per Law & Crime’s Meghann Cuniff.

Harris said the shooting began after Tory Lanez instructed his driver to stop the car. Harris described what she saw once shots were fired.

“I get out of my side and no sooner do you know, you start hearing gunshots going off,” Harris explained, per Rolling Stone’s Nancy Dillon. “I looked up maybe about the second or third gunshot. You see Tory, he’s now in the front seat. I guess he must have jumped over in a smooth transition and he’s leaning over the door.”

She continued, “He’s shooting over the top of the door. He was leaning over the front passenger door and he was shooting the gun … [Megan] was walking away when this happened, but by the [third] or [fourth] shot, she was facing towards us. And I would describe it as like a deer in headlights.”

Prosecutors asked Harris if Tory Lanez was pointing the gun at Megan Thee Stallion during the shooting. She said he “definitely” aimed the gun at the 27-year-old rapper.

Harris also accused Tory Lanez of assaulting her by dragging and pulling her hair. The recording was introduced as evidence in the trial after Tory Lanez’s defense implied prosecutors pressured Harris in the interview.

Reporters didn’t notice anything in the interview that indicated Harris felt pressured to share her story. A judge allowed prosecutors to play the recording following two days of testimony in which Harris often said she couldn’t remember details on the stand.

Tory Lanez pleaded not guilty to assault and firearms charges. If convicted, he faces more than 22 years in prison.