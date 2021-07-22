Tory Lanez Replies To Cassidy With Insult Over Bar Theft Claim

Tory Lanez issued a response after Philly rapper Cassidy called the Toronto artist out for biting his bars!

After Cassidy called Tory Lanez out for biting his bars in not only his Funkmaster Flex freestyle but also some past rhymes, the Canadian rapper responded to being called a bar thief.

The battle rap icon took to his social media and posted a compilation pack of the “Chixtape” artist’s rhymes and rhymes that he recorded earlier.

On a bite-a-meter, the pint-size rapper scored pretty high, causing Cass to say, “I’m Tory Lanez’s favorite rapper.”

Lanez has responded on social media, saying he doesn’t see the “problem.”

“U are one of my favorite rappers Cass. What’s the problem?” Tory Lanez wrote on Twitter.

“I guess this is what happens when you try to pay homage,” he later wrote.

“The first freestyle I shouted ya name out because you did inspire me. The second one I went on YOUR beat. S### is sad how you old n##### be mad at the young n##### for not showing love then when we do…we get responses like this.”

Bruh … there is no vindication in this.

People are not jacking the statement, especially those in the battle rap

world.

Don Q and Joyner Lucas are somewhere laughing …

They knew a few years ago that son was not as nice as he claimed. Fans want one thing: Tory get off the internet and write your own rhymes… We want a battle!

Cass is actually out in these streets taking battles left and right. In the last seven years, he has battled three potential Mt. Rushmore’s and one of the culture’s coolest vets.

In 2014, he battled Dizaster.

In 2019, he battled Goodz da Animal on the Ultimate Rap League (URL), acquiring almost 5 million views.

In 2019, he also battled Arsonal on URL.

In 2021, he took on Hitman Holla on Rare Breed Entertainment. That battle in two months has amassed 4.4 million views, edging its controversial face-off that has earned an impressive 3 million in four months.

It is rumored that Cassidy commands half a million to battle and is currently working on a tournament with the “Who’s Who” of battle rap, where teams of emcees participate in a lyrical Olympics for a fee.

The Hustla is outside; Tory Lanez get your bars up.